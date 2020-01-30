Dalhart Police Dept. closed until Monday due to flu breakout, officials say

DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Due to what Dalhart Police said is a flu breakout in the police department, the agency will be closed to the public and non-essential employees until Monday, February 3.

DPD said this will allow for time to disinfect and clean the facility and to allow for staff to get better.

They said if assistance is needed to call 806-244-5544 and they will send an officer to you.

The department added that officers will still be patrolling and other agencies will assist when needed.

