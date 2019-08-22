Dalhart officer no-billed in officer-involved shooting

DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Dallam County Grand Jury has no-billed the Dalhart Police officer who shot a man while making an arrest back in April.

The 69th District Attorney said the Grand Jury found Officer Brandon Armstrong was justified in his use of deadly force.

Agustus Combs, 27, was shot and killed by Armstrong on April 14.

The DA said Combs fled from police on his bike and later pulled a gun and chambered a round.

Armstrong fired seven shots, three of which hit Combs.

Combs had a probation violation warrant at the time officers tried to arrest him.