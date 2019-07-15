Dalhart man dies from downing at Oklahoma lake, officials say

FORT SUPPLY, Okla. (KAMR/KCIT) — A Dalhart man is dead after Oklahoma officials say he drowned at Fort Supply Lake in Woodward County, Oklahoma.

It happened Sunday, July 14, around 1:30 p.m.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol said 18-year-old Mario Sebastian-Mejia was wading outside the swim beach area.

Officials said a witness told them Sebastian-Mejia fell off of the jetty wall, went underwater and never came back up.

Oklahoma Troopers said Sebastian-Mejia was found just before 5 p.m. with a side-scan sonar.

His body was taken to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Oklahoma City.

