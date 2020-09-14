DACA recipient accused of smuggling meth, CBP says

News

by: Fernie Ortiz

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — A 20-year-old DACA recipient allegedly attempted to smuggle methamphetamine through a Border Patrol checkpoint in California.

According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release, the incident occurred just before 10 a.m. Friday at the Salton Sea checkpoint on Highway 86, about an hour’s drive from the U.S.-Mexico border.

A drug-sniffing dog alerted border agents to the Nissan Altima driven by the unidentified 20-year-old. During a secondary inspection, agents said they found nine wrapped packages inside battery-charging boxes. Agents later determined that the packages contained 29 pounds of meth valued at $65,250.

Agents arrested the 20-year-old and the passenger, a 19-year-old U.S. citizen.

A check of his record determined that the 20-year-old was a recipient of DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, which shields young people who were brought into the U.S. illegally as children from deportation. In many cases, a conviction for a felony offense or significant misdemeanor offense disqualifies an individual from receiving DACA protection.

The Drug Enforcement Administration took custody of both individuals, the narcotics, and the vehicle.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss