Cutting The Cord- Cheaper Ways To Watch TV

Cutting the cord has never been easier or cheaper.

You can ditch cable and satellite television without giving up your favorite shows or live TV.

It's as easy as writing down which shows or features you can't live without and find a service that fits your needs.

There are quite a few budget-friendly options out there.

Option one: Philo.

Their plans range from 16 to 20 dollars a month and allow you to watch or record live TV or stream from an on-demand library.

You can stream from up to three devices at a time.

Option two-- Sling TV.

This is a streaming service that allows you to watch live TV and on-demand content.

It has two different base plans that cost $25 per month or a premium plan that combines the two for $40 per month.

Cloud DVR service and specialty channels can be added to any of the plans for additional fees.

Option three-- Hulu.

This base option will run you $7.99 per month.

It provides only streaming content with limited commercials.

For $40 per month, Hulu customers get access to the full streaming library, plus live and on-demand channels and cloud DVR storage.