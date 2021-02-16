Curry County Offices closed due to inclement weather

by: Roushell Hamilton Jr.

CURRY, N.M. — The Curry County Board of Commissioners announced that Curry County offices closed at noon today due to frigid temperatures and rolling electrical outages.

Curry County officials said the Curry County Clerk’s Office will remain open until 7 p.m. for voting on local school bond elections.

For more information, the Curry County Clerk’s Office can be reached at 575-763-5591.

