Curry County Detention Officer Arrested, Charged After Allegedly Bringing Contraband to Inmate

A Curry County Detention Officer is arrested and charged after allegedly bringing contraband to an inmate in the Curry County Adult Detention Center.

On Oct. 9, Curry County Sheriff’s investigators said they developed information indicating a detention officer, Jesse Truong, 38, of Clovis, had taken contraband into the Curry County Adult Detention Center.

Officials said it was given to Aaron Clark, 32, an inmate at the facility.

Curry County officials said Truong had allegedly received a package from Cynthia Romero, 27, of Clovis, who is Clark’s girlfriend, and that Clark provided some of the contraband to another inmate, Justin Tipton, who was, at the time of the investigation, being transported to the Department of Corrections.

Officials said Tipton was searched when he arrived at the prison and was found to be in possession of marijuana.

Curry County officials told us a search of Clark’s cell led to the discovery of two envelopes containing methamphetamine.

Truong was arrested and charged with bringing contraband into a place of imprisonment and conspiracy to bring contraband into a place of imprisonment.

Clark was charged with trafficking a controlled substance, and conspiracy to bring contraband into a place of imprisonment.

Romero was arrested and charged with trafficking a controlled substance, and conspiracy to bring contraband into a place of imprisonment.

Officials said charges are pending against Justin Tipton.