Crying may be good for your health

A new study finds holding back your tears can have negative health effects. Researchers say a good cry can help you feel less stressed.

When it comes to crying, holding back your tears may actually be detrimental to your health.

A new study from the University of Queensland say a good cry can help you feel less stressed.

Researchers looked at women who watched “emotional” videos or “neutral” videos then tested their hands in cold water to see who could last the longest.

Finding criers had more controlled breathing rates than those who didn’t let their tears flow.

Participants also had lower heart rates right before crying… Suggesting crying can regulate your physiology.

The study was published in the journal “Emotion”.