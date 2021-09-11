Crunch Fitness Amarillo challenges community to climb 110 flights of stairs to honor fallen first responders of 9/11

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — You can get a great workout in and honor those who lost their lives on 9/11.

Crunch Fitness is hosting a challenge to climb 110 flights of stairs in remembrance of the 110 floors of the World Trade Center Twin Towers. Organizers added the event will last all day, and participants can come in to the gym any time between 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Gym officials said every year on the 9/11 anniversary, area firefighters dress in full gear, and use the stair steppers at Crunch Fitness to honor first responders who lost their lives in the terrorist attacks.

Crunch is extending the same invitation to the community to pay tribute to the fallen first responders. According to Crunch officials, participants will receive one free week membership to Crunch Fitness and will be featured on the company’s social media pages.









