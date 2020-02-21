Crockett police search for elderly woman; nephew wanted in connection to her disappearance

CROCKETT, Texas (KETK) The Crockett Police Department needs your help tracking down an elderly woman. 79-year-old Faye Lynn Paul, also known as Faye Lynn Weisinger, went missing last Wednesday, February 12th.

Police are searching for her nephew 25-year-old David Wayne Denson in connection to her disappearance. They believe he may have knowledge of her whereabouts. He has ties to the Houston County area as well as Mississippi and Louisiana.

David Wayne Denson

Victim’s car

Paul is described as a white female, 5’2″ and 135 lbs. She has gray hair and blue eyes and drives a black 2015 Chevrolet Impala with a Texas license plate number FHZ674.

Denson is a white male, 5’11”, and weighs about 240 lbs. He has blond hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on this case please contact police.