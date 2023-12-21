Waco, TX (FOX 44) — Crisis call centers are getting ready to help people in need this holiday season.

Aware Central Texas says they receive a lot of calls and texts about domestic violence during the holidays.

However its director says their crisis hotline is most active when the holidays are over.

“It’s mainly what we see after the holidays is that we experience a 50% increase,” said Aware Central Texas Executive Director Jessica Gresham.

Gresham says abuse can occur when everyone comes home for the holidays.

“Individuals that are in an intimate partner violence relationship and they’ve experienced some form of abuse, they usually don’t speak up until after the holidays are over, and either the kids go back to school or their abuser goes back to work,” said Gresham.

As we get closer to Christmas, Gresham says they’ve seen more domestic violence reports come through text messages.

“We understand that that might be the safest thing for them to do at this time until they’re able to pick up the phone, and so we’re always, always encouraging individuals if they need help, to reach out, but to also reach out to their local law enforcement,” said Gresham.

Aware Central Texas partners with local law enforcement and Families in Crisis to help victims of domestic violence and can provide shelter if needed.

Case managers and advocates on the crisis hotline can also create a safety plan.

“What does it look like if the individual, the perpetrators, go through the front door and you’re in the living room to kind of give them a way out and to give them different ideas on how to stay safe,” said Gresham.

The safety plan can be adjusted based on circumstances and location.

If you know anyone who may be in a dangerous situation during the holidays, therapists say reach out.

“Inviting them to dinner on Christmas Eve with your family. Maybe it’s just calling them at some point in the day and checking in because it can be really hard, especially if you don’t have a support system,” said Heart of Texas Behavorial Health Network therapist Katie Chadwell.

For anyone needing support, you can call the Aware Central Texas crisis hotline at 254-813-0968.