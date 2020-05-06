Criminal complaint details what allegedly happened in shooting death of 15-year-old

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — We now know more information from a criminal complaint related to the arrest made in connection to the shooting death of 15-year-old.

Tanner Lee Sims, 18, was arrested Monday, May 4 on a warrant for the charge of Criminal Negligent Homicide in the death of Adrianna Martin.

According to the criminal complaint, Sims told investigators that he, Martin, and other friends, had been “playing games” with a gun. He said the games involved handling the gun when it was unloaded, aiming the gun at each other, and pulling the trigger.

Documents said Sims admits that the same day, he loaded the same gun used in the game and left it laying out.

Sims claims that Martin picked up the gun and that he tried to grab it from her while “telling her it was loaded,” and that in grabbing for the gun, he caused it to fire, hitting Martin in the head.

Martin was taken to the hospital and died on April 29.

Sims was booked into the Randall County jail.

