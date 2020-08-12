Crews working wreck in northwest Randall County

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — DPS and Randall County Fire are on the scene of an accident in northwest Randall County.
According to RCFD, the wreck is on CR 34 and Sampson Rd.
RCFD said Potter County Fire has been requested for assistance.
You are asked to avoid the area at this time.
