Crews working wreck at Amarillo Blvd. and Pierce

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Crews responded to an accident just north of downtown Amarillo Friday evening.

It happened around 9 p.m. at Pierce and Amarillo Blvd.

According to Amarillo Police at the scene, two vehicles were involved.

APD said one of the vehicles fled the scene.

Officers told us there are injuries but the severity is unknown at this time.

Parts of Pierce were closed while crews worked to clear the wreck.

More from MyHighPlains.com: