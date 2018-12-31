Crews Working to Repair Water Main Break Near 34th and Hawthorne Dr.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image Courtesy: MGN Online

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Crews are working to repair a water main break near 34th and Hawthorne Dr., that according to the City of Amarillo.

The city said water has been shut off pending the repairs and traffic will be impacted.

Officials said the cause of the break was due to freezing temperatures.