Crews Working to Repair Water Main Break Near 34th and Hawthorne Dr.

Posted: Dec 31, 2018 12:26 PM CST

Updated: Dec 31, 2018 12:26 PM CST

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Crews are working to repair a water main break near 34th and Hawthorne Dr., that according to the City of Amarillo.

The city said water has been shut off pending the repairs and traffic will be impacted.

Officials said the cause of the break was due to freezing temperatures.

 

