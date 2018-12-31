Crews Working to Repair Water Main Break Near 34th and Hawthorne Dr.
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Crews are working to repair a water main break near 34th and Hawthorne Dr., that according to the City of Amarillo.
The city said water has been shut off pending the repairs and traffic will be impacted.
Officials said the cause of the break was due to freezing temperatures.
Citizen's living or commuting near 34th and Hawthorne Dr., there has been a water main break in the area. Traffic will be impacted, and water has been shut off pending repairs. This break was due to freezing temperatures and crews are on site now. pic.twitter.com/wXkgt97smu— CityofAmarillo (@CityofAmarillo) December 31, 2018
