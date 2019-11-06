City of Lefors issues boil water notice; LISD cancels classes

LEFORS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Lefors has issued a boil water notice after a water main break.

According to the city, the break is at 5th and Park St.

Officials have shut off the water to make the repairs and said there is no estimated time of restoration.

Lefors ISD has canceled classes because of the break.

LISD said classes are canceled on Thursday, November 7 and Friday, November 8.

The district also said the girls basketball tournament has been canceled for this Friday and Saturday.