City of Lefors issues boil water notice; LISD cancels classes

News
Posted: / Updated:

Image Courtesy: MGN Online

LEFORS, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Lefors has issued a boil water notice after a water main break.

According to the city, the break is at 5th and Park St.

Officials have shut off the water to make the repairs and said there is no estimated time of restoration.

Lefors ISD has canceled classes because of the break.

LISD said classes are canceled on Thursday, November 7 and Friday, November 8.

The district also said the girls basketball tournament has been canceled for this Friday and Saturday.

Parents, due to the water restrictions in town, we will not have school on Thursday , November 7, or Friday, November…

Posted by Lefors Isd Pete Lefors on Wednesday, November 6, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather

More Forecast

Don't Miss