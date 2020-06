SHERMAN COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Two people are confirmed dead after wreck three 18-wheelers in Sherman County.

It happened this afternoon on Highway 54, about 11 miles north of Stratford.

According to DPS, three of the trucks caught fire, but only two of the trailers caught fire.

There is a also a grass fire in the area. DPS said they do not know if the truck fire caused the grass fire.

DPS officials said Highway 54 is closed at this time.

The wreck is still under investigation.