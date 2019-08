OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Crews are responding to a grass fire in Oldham County.

Officials at the scene said the fire is burning north along a patch of grassland, about 12 miles north of Vega.

They said it started from a downed powerline.

Officials said the fire is about 80 percent contained. They do not have an estimated number of acres burned at this time.

Crews from Oldham County, Channing, Vega, Potter County, and Adrian are working the fire.