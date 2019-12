AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Crews are working a gas leak in west Amarillo.

According to AFD Capt. Kyle Joy, the leak is on Wallace Blvd.

He said there are no evacuations at this time.

Wallace Blvd. is shut down from Coulter to Port.

AFD is on scene of a large gas leak in the hospital district. Please avoid the area. **There are no evacuations**. AFD… Posted by Amarillo Fire Department on Friday, December 6, 2019

