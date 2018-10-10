Crews search new areas for 4 missing people as Llano River recedes

JUNCTION, Texas — With the South Llano River receding, search and rescue teams are continuing their efforts to locate the four missing people after Monday’s flooding in Junction.



“The river level has gone down quite a bit since what it was originally,” Logan Scherschel, public information officer for the Texas A&M Forest Service, said. “It’s given us a new opportunity to get out there and search in different areas that may not have been searched very thoroughly yet.”



Extra ground crews were working along the Llano River Wednesday. Twenty people searched along the river with the help of two rescue dogs.



This remains a multi-agency effort and assisting agencies include Junction authorities and first responders, Texas Search and Rescue, Texas A&M Forest Service, Border Patrol, Texas Division of Emergency Management, Texas Parks and Wildlife, Texas Task Force 1 and Border Patrol. Several surrounding counties have fire departments participating and the Texas Military Department joined efforts as well.



“[We’re] looking for signs of anybody that may still be stranded or may need help as well,” Scherschel said.



Texas Parks and Wildlife sent out its department drone and helicopter. It also had one K-9 unit aiding in search and rescue efforts.



Scherschel said aircraft can help cover a lot of ground quickly that may be inaccessible or too dangerous. Everyone remains in search and rescue mode and the ability to see what was once covered by water has been beneficial.



“It also helps with the boats with the water not moving as quickly,” he said. “Boats can get better access to different areas as well.”



Incident Commander Randy McMullen is urging the community to share any tips or pieces of information they may have.



“if landowners along the South Llano River find anything that may facilitate rescue efforts, please call the Kimble County Sheriff’s Department,” he said.