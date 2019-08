HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Crews are responding to a wildfire north of the Carbon Plant in Hutchinson County.

According to the Hutchinson County Office of Emergency Management, the fire is off of FM 1559.

Officials said no structures have been threatened at this time.

We will update once more information is made available.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.