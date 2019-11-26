Crews responding to second wildfire in Hutchinson County; first contained

UPDATE 12:55 P.M.: According to officials the second fire is in difficult terrain.

They say the fire is not moving toward Stinnett.

UPDATE 12:47 P.M.: According to the Hutchinson County OEM, the fire northwest of Stinnett has been contained.

Fire crews are relocating to a second fire about five miles northeast of Stinnett.

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Crews are responding to a wildfire in Hutchinson County.

According to the City of Borger/Hutchinson County OEM, a wildfire was reported in the vicinity of County Road K, near County Road 4, northwest of Stinnett.

Area departments are responding.

There are no reports of structures threatened at this time.

