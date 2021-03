BORGER, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Update: DPS said Highway 207 is back open.

Crews are responding to a grass fire south of Borger.

The Texas Department of Public Safety reports Highway 207 is closed in both Directions.

According to the City of Borger/Hutchinson County OEM, the fire is to the south of Borger.

We have no word on containment or estimated acres burned.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.