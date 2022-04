AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Potter County Fire and Rescue (PCFR) is mopping up hot spots from a grass fire north of Amarillo

According to MyHighPlains.com’s crew at the scene, the fire was in the area of Riker Lane and Charnetta Trail.

Steven Denny with PCFR said the fire was about five acres.

Denny said two outbuildings and an RV burned.

PCFR said about 20 homes were threatened at one point.

No injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for further updates.