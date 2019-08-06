Crews responding to grass fire near FM 2381 and FM 1061

UPDATE: 6:59 P.M.:

The Potter County Fire Department is now calling this the Circle Fire.

ORIGINAL:

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Crews are responding to a grass fire in Potter County.

Officials said the fire is near FM 2381, just north of FM 1061.

According to the Potter County Fire Department, the fire has burned about 20 acres and is 40 percent contained.

They said they believe the fire may have been started by lightning.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the updates.