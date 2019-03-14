News

#BugbeeFire in Hutchinson County 2,000 Acres, 50% Contained

By:

Posted: Mar 13, 2019 02:45 PM CDT

Updated: Mar 13, 2019 07:13 PM CDT

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Update 7:12 P.M.:

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire is still at 2,000 acres and is now 50% contained. 

 

UPDATE 6:24 P.M.:

 

UPDATE 6:11 p.m.:

 

ORIGINAL:

The National Weather Service in Amarillo said the wind is pushing a grass fire in the Lake Meredith Area.

 

According to TxDOT Amarillo, FM 3395 is closed due to the fire moving towards Highway 152. 

 

TxDOT Amarillo also said the Borger Maintenance Office reported FM 1319 is now closed due to the fire and is moving towards Stinnett.

 

You are asked to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News