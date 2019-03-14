Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image Courtesy: MGN Online

HUTCHINSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Update 7:12 P.M.:

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire is still at 2,000 acres and is now 50% contained.

UPDATE 6:24 P.M.:

UPDATE 6:11 p.m.:

Alert: @TXForestService firefighters are assisting locals on the #BugbeeFire in Hutchinson County. The fire is an estimated 2,000 acres and 30% contained. — Incident Information - Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) March 13, 2019

FM 3395 has reopened. https://t.co/5MuDVOVEhu — TxDOT Amarillo (@TxDOTAmarillo) March 13, 2019

ORIGINAL:

The National Weather Service in Amarillo said the wind is pushing a grass fire in the Lake Meredith Area.

Wind is pushing a confirmed grass fire in the Lake Meredith area. It's spread pretty quick, so be on the lookout if you're in or around the area. Make sure to follow local law enforcement and emergency management for instructions. #grassfire #wildfires #phwx #txwx #extemewind pic.twitter.com/n5mBUUMLd1 — NWS Amarillo (@NWSAmarillo) March 13, 2019

According to TxDOT Amarillo, FM 3395 is closed due to the fire moving towards Highway 152.

BORGER: FM 3395 is closed due to fire moving towards Hwy. 152. — TxDOT Amarillo (@TxDOTAmarillo) March 13, 2019

TxDOT Amarillo also said the Borger Maintenance Office reported FM 1319 is now closed due to the fire and is moving towards Stinnett.

Our BORGER Maintenance Office reports that FM 1319 is now closed due to fire moving towards Stinnett. Please avoid the area. — TxDOT Amarillo (@TxDOTAmarillo) March 13, 2019

You are asked to avoid the area at this time.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.