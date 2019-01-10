Crews Respond to Grass Fire East of Amarillo in Carson County Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - UPDATE 6:15 P.M.:

According to the Potter County Fire Department, the fire was estimated at 10 acres.

Officials said at one point 10 structures were threatened, but none were lost.

No injuries have been reported.

UPDATE 6 P.M.:

The fire was north of I-40.

Our crew at the scene said fire crews at in mop-up phase at this time.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

ORIGINAL:

Crews are responding to a grass fire east of Amarillo.

Information is limited at this time. We have a crew headed to the scene.

Please avoid the area and make way for first responders as they make their way to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.