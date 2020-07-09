AFD: Gas leak near Wallace and Coulter contained

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Fire Department is currently working a gas leak near the hospitals that has caused evacuations.

The leak has been contained as of 5:52 p.m.

According to the fire department public information officer, the leak is at the construction site of the new cancer center at Wallace and Coulter.

Coulter is closed from Wallace to Amarillo Blvd.

