AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Crews are responding to a gas leak in east Amarillo.

According to Jeff Justus with the Amarillo Fire Department, Grand St. is closed between 19th and 25th due to the leak.

Justus said an underground life was cut.

Officials said there have been some business have been evacuated.

