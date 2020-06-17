Crews responding to fire in Oldham County; Est. 200 acres, 30% contained

UPDATE 9:25 P.M.:

According to a Texas A&M Forest Service official at the scene, the fire is near CR W and 385.

The official told us the fire is still estimated at 200 acres and at 30% containment.

Crews are constructing a fire line at this time.

OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Crews are currently responding to the #LitFire in Oldham County.

According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire is estimated at 200 acres with no containment.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will update with more information and a location once we have more details.

Alert: Texas A&M Forest Service is responding to request for assistance in Oldham County on the #LitFire. The fire is estimated at 200 acres and 0% contained. #txfire pic.twitter.com/kEETR6GK0F — Incident Information – Texas A&M Forest Service (@AllHazardsTFS) June 17, 2020

