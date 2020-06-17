Crews responding to fire in Oldham County; Est. 200 acres, 30% contained

UPDATE 9:25 P.M.:
According to a Texas A&M Forest Service official at the scene, the fire is near CR W and 385.
The official told us the fire is still estimated at 200 acres and at 30% containment.
Crews are constructing a fire line at this time.
OLDHAM COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Crews are currently responding to the #LitFire in Oldham County.
According to the Texas A&M Forest Service, the fire is estimated at 200 acres with no containment.
We have a crew headed to the scene and will update with more information and a location once we have more details.
