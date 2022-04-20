UPDATE: (1:45 p.m. Saturday, April 23)

According to the Texas Wildfire Incident Response System, the Horseshoe Fire in Potter County covered 553 acres and is now 100% contained.

UPDATE: (1:17 p.m. Friday, April 22)

According to the Texas Wildfire Incident Response System, the Horseshoe Fire was estimated to cover 400 acres and be 70% contained as of Friday morning.

Further, according to the Texas A&M Forest Service, a Borger fire engine carrying three firefighters was headed toward the fire Friday morning when it crashed.

UPDATE (9:21 a.m. Thursday)

In an update posted to its Facebook page Thursday morning, officials with the Potter County Sheriff’s Office are asking residents to be mindful of the continued potential threat of fires because of high winds.

“Yesterday was an ugly day and our firefighting crews are still out on the VDO/Horseshoe fire. We try our best to put information out at the time but sometimes that does not work well especially in these situations due to us all being ‘all hands on deck,'” the update read. “…Be safe out there and have a plan. We close roads so our first responders can get around and get to the next spot, so please be patient with us as we try to contain the areas. Thanks for your understanding and be safe out there.”

UPDATE: (6:24 a.m., Thursday, April 21)

The Texas Department of Transportation announced that RM 1060 reopened at around 11:45 p.m. Wednesday night. Meanwhile, the Texas Wildfire Incident Response System reported that the Horseshoe Fire had impacted 400 acres and was around 70% contained Thursday morning.

UPDATE: (9:49 p.m.)

The Texas Department of Transportation reports that RM 1061 is closed at RM 2381 and is detouring traffic to I-40, as of 9:44 p.m., due to the fire. TxDOT said traffic should be open within the hour according to the Potter County Fire Chief.

UPDATE: (9:39 p.m.)

The Texas Department of Transportation reports that RM 1061 is closed at US 385 in Oldham County due to the fire.

UPDATE: (8:47 p.m.)

Texas A&M Forest Service reports that the fire has burned about 400 acres and is now 35% contained.

UPDATE: (6:50 p.m.)

Texas A&M Forest Service is now calling this fire the “Horsehoe” fire saying the fire is estimated to have burned 200 acres and is 0% contained.

UPDATE: (6:31 p.m.)

Texas A&M Forest Service reports that the fire is 0% contained and has burned about 200 acres. Aircrafts are currently en route from Childress and TFS said evacuations are underway for the Valle de Oro area including Plum Creek and South Horshoe.

Update (6:04 p.m.)

According to a social media post on the Randall County Fire Department’s Twitter account, officials from the Randall County Fire Department are responding to a mutual aid request from Potter County on a “large grass fire” on FM 1061 near Valle de Oro.

Officials said the fire is threatening numerous structures with several already involved. Individuals are being asked to avoid the area, with FM 1061 being closed in Oldham County to southbound traffic.

Original:

POTTER COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Crews are currently responding to a grass fire in Potter County.

According to the Potter County Sheriff’s Office, the fire is in northwest Potter County near Valle de Oro.

We have no word on containment or estimated acres burned.

We will update you with more information as it becomes available.