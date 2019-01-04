Crews Repair Spearman Water Main; Samples Sent to Lab
Boil water notice remains in place
SPEARMAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Crews have repaired the broken water main in Spearman that caused the boil water notice.
Spearman officials said samples have been sent to the lab.
The city said they hope to lift the boil water notice earlier than expected.
