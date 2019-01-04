Crews Repair Spearman Water Main; Samples Sent to Lab

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Image Courtesy: City of Spearman \ Facebook

SPEARMAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - Crews have repaired the broken water main in Spearman that caused the boil water notice.

Spearman officials said samples have been sent to the lab.

The city said they hope to lift the boil water notice earlier than expected.