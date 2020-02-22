Crews on scene of fatal wreck on I-40 in Carson County

CARSON COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Crews are on the scene of a fatal wreck on I-40 in Carson County.

The Carson County Sheriff said an 18-wheeler crossed the median and hit a car on the other side of the highway.

The sheriff told our crew at the scene two people in the car have died and two others have been airlifted from the scene.

Troopers are still investigating the wreck.

This is a developing story. Stay with MyHighPlains.com for the latest.

More from MyHighPlains.com: