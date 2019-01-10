Crews Containing Grass Fire at Hutchinson, Carson County Line

(KAMR/KCIT) - Crews are containing a grass fire near at the Hutchinson County and Carson County line near Highway 152.

According to the City of Borger / Hutchinson County OEM, fire crews are in the process of containing the fire and some equipment will remain on the scene a short time longer.

You are asked to watch for responding vehicles in the area.

