Crews Containing Grass Fire at Hutchinson, Carson County Line

By:

Posted: Jan 09, 2019 05:47 PM CST

Updated: Jan 09, 2019 06:12 PM CST

(KAMR/KCIT) - Crews are containing a grass fire near at the Hutchinson County and Carson County line near Highway 152. 

According to the City of Borger / Hutchinson County OEM, fire crews are in the process of containing the fire and some equipment will remain on the scene a short time longer. 

You are asked to watch for responding vehicles in the area.

