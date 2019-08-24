Credit unions across the High Plains helping Children’s Miracle Network

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The following is a press release from Children’s Miracle Network of Amarillo.

Children’s Miracle Network is partnering with the Amarillo Area Chapter of Credit Unions and individual credit unions across the High Plains to make miracles happen for local kids! Fourteen credit unions are joining together to raise money for Children’s Miracle Network now through September 9th. Individual credit unions are selling CMN balloon icons, stuffed teddy bears, participating in jeans days and t-shirt sales.

All of the credit unions are also participating in a raffle for a chance to win a Dallas Cowboys Game Package. The package consists of 4 Tickets to the Dallas Cowboys vs. Miami Dolphins game at the AT&T Stadium on Sunday, September 22nd and a $500 gift card to cover travel expenses. The winner will be drawn on Thursday, September 12th. Tickets are $5 each or 5 for $20 and may be purchased at any of the following credit unions:

Amarillo Community Federal Credit Union – Amarillo, TX Amarillo Postal Employees Credit Union – Amarillo, TX Cabot & NOI Employees Credit Union – Pampa, TX City Federal Credit Union – Amarillo, TX Education Credit Union, Amarillo, TX H & H Federal Credit Union – Stinnett, TX Hereford Texas Federal Credit Union – Hereford, TX Intercorp Credit Union – Amarillo, TX Lefors Federal Credit Union, Lefors, TX Pantex Federal Credit Union, Borger, TX People’s Federal Credit Union, Amarillo, TX Santa Fe Federal Credit Union, Amarillo, TX Shamrock Federal Credit Union – Dumas, TX Texas Plains Federal Credit Union – Amarillo, TX

About Credit Unions for Kids Credit Unions for Kids is a nonprofit collaboration of credit unions, chapters, leagues/associations, and business partners from across the country, engaged in fundraising activities to benefit 170 Children’s Miracle Network affiliates. Adopted as our movement’s charity of choice, credit unions are the 3rd largest national sponsor of CMN. Since 1996, CU4Kids has raised $160 million for Children’s Miracle Network.

Children’s Miracle Network Children’s Miracle Network Amarillo affiliate is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting and improving the quality of children’s healthcare. CMN provides funding through family grants and other programs that benefit sick and injured children. For further information about Children’s Miracle Network, please contact Molly Caviness at (806) 331.6938 or visit https://www.cmnamarillo.org/.