Credit Cards' Shrinking Rewards

Credit cards can be a great way to earn airline miles, hotel stays and cash back from your regular spending.

But banks are changing the game -- as more consumers have learned how to maximize those rewards.

Signing up for a new credit card is not what it used to be.

These days, consumers have to weigh the perks and the points.

Do you want airline miles, cash back for dining out, free hotel stays the list goes on.

But according to the Wall Street Journal, the big banks may be cutting back on some of those rewards.

Ted Rossman, an industry analyst at creditcards.com, says, "what we're looking at here is a shift."

Rewards cards have proven hugely successful when it comes to new signups as consumers clamor to cash points in for vacations and more.

The problem is card holders have learned how to game the system.

Rossman calls it card churning.

Rossman says, "Credit card churning is when people sign up for a card, they get the signup bonus and then they dump it. That's really not profitable for the issuers."

Rewards points are costing banks 15% more year over year, an analyst told the Wall Street Journal so they've started giving away less up front.

Cards like JPMorgan’s Chase Sapphire reserve for example now offer up to 50,000 points as a sign-up bonus but at one point, the bonus was 100,000 points.

The Journal's report says American Express is cutting back on its sign-up offers and that Citi Group is also reducing perks like free hotel stays.

But just because the up-front perks aren't what they used to be doesn't mean there isn't plenty of value to take advantage of.

Rossman says banks are offering more perks over time as a way to retain card users.

Rossman says, "We also see a number of hotel cards doing this, they give you a free night every year you keep the card.