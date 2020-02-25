Creator of the Lego minifigure dies

(FOX NEWS) — The creator of one of the most well-known minifigure toys has died.

Jens Nygaard Knudsen, the creator of Lego’s popular minifigures, passed away from ALS disease at the age of 78.

ALS, also known as “Lou Gehrig’s Disease”, degenerates nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord.

Knudsen is also known for creating Lego’s castle and space sets.

Lego minifigure creations also include Marvel comic superheroes, “Lord of the Rings” characters, and other pop culture figures.

One colleague said Knudsen wasn’t just responsible for “brainstorms” but “brain hurricanes”, because of the volume of his ideas.

The Lego company taking to Twitter to thank Knudsen for inspiring generations of builders.

