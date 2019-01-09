Crazy New Snack Foods To Try In 2019

Listen up, foodies!

Get ready to dive into some of the hot new snacks of 2019.

It's a brand new year, and with it comes brand new flavors.

Coffee lovers can rejoice with some candy classics, Coffee-Mate adds new "Snickers" and "Dove Dark Chocolate Almond" flavors to their line-up.

And hostess fans are in for a sweet treat.

You'll get to fill up your bowl with "Donettes powdered mini donuts" and "Honey Buns" cereals from Post.

Kellogg's sticking to the new cereal theme with their Strawberry Krispies, which are sure to snap, crackle, and pop.

And, grab a glass of milk because the Girl Scouts are bringing on a new cookie creation.

This year, they will be selling gluten-free caramel chocolate chip cookies.