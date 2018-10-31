Crafting with Britney - Tealight Pumpkin
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - TEALIGHT PUMPKIN
HERE'S WHAT YOU'LL NEED:
1. PLASTIC PUMPKIN
2. KNIFE
3. LED TEALIGHT
HERE'S HOW YOU MAKE IT:
1. CARVE PUMPKIN FACE
2. CARVE HOLE IN TOP OF PUMPKIN
3. PLACE LED TEALIGHT INSIDE
4. CLOSE PUMPKIN
5. USE INDOOR OR OUTDOOR
