Crafting with Britney - Tealight Pumpkin

Posted: Oct 31, 2018 06:29 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 31, 2018 06:31 AM CDT

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - TEALIGHT PUMPKIN
    HERE'S WHAT YOU'LL NEED:
    
    1. PLASTIC PUMPKIN
    2. KNIFE
    3. LED TEALIGHT

    HERE'S HOW YOU MAKE IT:

    1. CARVE PUMPKIN FACE
    2. CARVE HOLE IN TOP OF PUMPKIN
    3. PLACE LED TEALIGHT INSIDE
    4. CLOSE PUMPKIN
    5. USE INDOOR OR OUTDOOR

    

