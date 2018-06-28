CPDE Hosts Meeting for 34th Avenue Rehabilitation Project

PRESS RELEASE

Amarillo, Texas – Residents are invited to attend a public meeting on Thursday, June 28 at 6 p.m. to learn more about an upcoming project designed to rehabilitate 34th Avenue between Grand and Eastern streets. The meeting, hosted by the City of Amarillo’s Capital Projects & Development Engineering (CPDE) department, will take place at the East Branch Amarillo Public Library, 2232 S.E. 27th Ave.

Residents and business owners are encouraged to attend as City staff will provide an overview of the project and answer any questions. The project is part of the 2017-2021 Community Investment Program and is funded by Proposition 1, approved by voters in November 2016.

Amarillo City Council awarded the $2,549,949.89 contract to Holmes Construction Company. The contract includes provisions to help minimize the impact to the neighborhood traffic. However, residents in this area may want to find alternate routes at various times throughout the project. Motorists are advised to use extreme caution and anticipate delays.

The City and its contractor would like to thank residents and motorists in advance for their patience and understanding. For more information or questions concerning this project, please call CPDE at (806) 378-9334.

