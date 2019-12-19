Cows escape overturned cattle truck on I-40

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police are working a wreck involving an overturned cattle truck.

It happened in the interchange from I-27 northbound to I-40 eastbound.

Because of the wreck, a number of cows got out of the trailer and were roaming around the area.

Police say most of the cows were caught and loaded into another teailer.

APD says a number of citizens stopped to help them corral the cows.

Some were caught as far away from the wreck and near a hotel on I-40 near Ross.

