Cows escape overturned cattle truck on I-40

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Police are working a wreck involving an overturned cattle truck.
It happened in the interchange from I-27 northbound to I-40 eastbound.
Because of the wreck, a number of cows got out of the trailer and were roaming around the area.
Police say most of the cows were caught and loaded into another teailer.
APD says a number of citizens stopped to help them corral the cows.
Some were caught as far away from the wreck and near a hotel on I-40 near Ross.
