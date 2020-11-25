Cowboys Strength Coach passes at 54

One day after suffering a serious medical emergency at the Cowboys training facilities in Frisco, Texas, the Dallas Cowboys say Strength and Conditioning Coach Markus Paul has died at the age of 54.

Paul was taken from the facility by ambulance just after 7:30 am Tuesday after collapsing in his office. According to family, Paul never regained consciousness and was placed on life support before passing away Wednesday afternoon.

Paul was a standout player at Syracuse University who originally played for the Chicago Bears. As an assistant coach, Paul worked for the New England Patriots, New York Jets and New York Giants.

He joined the Cowboys as Assistant Strength and Conditioning coach under Mike Woicik, whom he had worked with previously, in 2018. Paul was promoted to the main job when Woicik left the team at the end of last season.

The energetic Paul was known to be a favorite of both the players and other coaches. Funeral arrangements are pending.