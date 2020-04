McALLEN, Texas (Border Report) -- The moment that many retailers and South Texas border residents have been waiting over a month ago for will come Friday when many businesses reopen their doors -- sort of -- since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Retailers in the city of McAllen, and Starr and Cameron counties will be allowed to sell products curbside only, and with very strict social-distancing guidelines as set by Gov. Greg Abbott's office. The governor last Friday announced executive orders allowing some businesses to start meeting, covered-face to covered-face, with customers again.