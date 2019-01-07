AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) - The Cowboys staying in the playoffs only means more business for local bars and restaurants.

Cowboys fans around Amarillo went to local bars and restaurants.

Texas Firehouse Sports Bar and Grill and Mulligans Sports Pub were two of many that hosted the Saturday night playoff game.

Ryan Rohrbough, the general manager of Texas Firehouse, recapped the busy night during the game.

"Oh man, it was electric," Rohrbough stated. "Full. I think we were at full capacity. Very nice feel everybody was excited, loud I mean it's the Cowboys playoffs."

Robbie Merrick, a server at the Texas Firehouse, commented on how crowded it was.

"I mean trying to get in between tables, it was a little difficult but we managed," Merrick stated, "I'd say probably like 300, I mean it was packed."

Game nights are usually crowded at local bars and restaurants but the Cowboys game made the crowd even larger.

Kaleb Bond a bartender at Mulligans gave his thoughts on the playoff game and the other games to come.

"It was very busy for the game especially." Bond stated, "It was compared to other Cowboys games it was way busier than it's been."

Restaurant employees look forward to the upcoming playoff games and the business it brings.

"I like the business," Merrick said.

"I hope they go all the way to the Super Bowl," Rohrbough agreed.

Employees are already preparing for a huge turnout for upcoming games.

"I'm sure that all of the Amarillo Cowboys fans will come out and see their favorite team," Bond stated.

Whether the Cowboys win the next game or not, Amarillo will still support them, according to Bond.

"It's the Cowboys," Bond said, "Amarillo will always come out for the Cowboys and whether they win or lose they'll be here."

One worker at Texas Firehouse said that last night was about $4,000 more than they would usually bring in. They expect even bigger numbers for the next game day.