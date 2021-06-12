Cowboy’s Michael Gallup Helps Out at Amarillo Football Camp

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Dallas Cowboy Wide Receiver, Michael Gallup, was at Sam Houston Middle School on Saturday for the first day of World All-Star Academy’s football camp.

World All-Star Academy is owned by Jayton Washington, who’s primary form of training is in speed and agility. Washington said his training sessions are tailored to the athletes sport and position.

Washington first had Gallup at his camp last year to help with the kids that attend, and since then Gallup said he is hooked, “Jayton’s out here, you know, what I’m saying, he…got me hooked on this. So, I’ll definitely be back for years to come… I like it.”

Parents and athletes can visit www.jwallstaracademy.com for more information on World All-Star Academy, and how they too can be receive training from Washington.