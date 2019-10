EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) ⁠— An El Paso congresswoman says she'd be "stunned" if ongoing investigations by three House committees don't lead to articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump.

"I'd be stunned if it did not because what we have seen of the president is violations of his oath of office and putting our country at risk right in front of our eyes. There is absolutely no doubt that he did it," U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-Texas, said Monday. "The President is breaking the law … that is very dangerous and it's a violation of the Constitution."