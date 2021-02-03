COVID-19 vaccine coming to a CVS near you

The CVS logo is seen infront of one of its stores in Washington, DC on December 3, 2017. US pharmacy chain CVS has agreed to buy medical insurer Aetna for around $69 billion, according to reports. / AFP PHOTO / MANDEL NGANMANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

HOUSTON (CW39) Starting on Thursday, February 11, CVS Health will begin offering COVID-19 vaccines to eligible populations at 70 CVS Pharmacies in Texas.

The announcement is part of an 11-state rollout across approximately 335 CVS Pharmacy locations.

CVS Health will continue to expand vaccination locations, with a goal of eventually administering 20-25 million shots per month throughout the country, as they come available.

Here are topline points regarding the vaccine rollout: