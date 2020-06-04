COVID-19 test results for Potter, Randall County nursing homes reported to Amarillo Public Health Dept.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo Public Health Department is reporting COVID-19 test results for nursing homes in Potter and Randall counties.

According to APH, as of Wednesday, June 3, of the 2,320, six percent of people tested in nursing homes tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 67% tested negative and a total of 27% of tests were pending.

APH said residents and staff of nursing homes in Amarillo are included in the testing process.

Gov. Greg Abbott required the statewide testing of nursing home staff and residents back in May.

“The numbers will fluctuate as test results come in,” said Amarillo Public Health Director Casie Stoughton. “Right now, the positive rates at our nursing homes are staying relatively low, and we certainly hope these relatively low numbers will continue.”

More from MyHighPlains.com: