COVID-19 pre-symptom spread

(NBC NEWS) — People may be most contagious with the coronavirus days before they are showing symptoms.

Chinese researchers collected throat samples from 94 coronavirus patients starting from symptom onset and continued for the next 32 days.

They found the viral load was the highest soon after they started experiencing symptoms before gradually decreasing.

The scientists further calculated that viral shedding could begin two days before symptoms appeared.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

More from MyHighPlains.com: