COVID-19 has led to fewer illegal crossings at the border, DHS officials say

SAN DIEGO (Border Report) — Since the COVID-19 era began, arrests along the U.S.-Mexico border have been decreasing, according to the Department of Homeland Security’s weekly COVID-19 update.

The report shows Border Patrol agents encountered almost 4,200 migrants crossing illegally from Mexico during the week ending April 5. On a normal week, agents will arrest up to 10,000 people.

However, officials said the processing of cargo continues unimpeded with approximately $21 billion worth of goods and materials crossing the border between the U.S., Mexico and Canada.



Trucks loaded with goods and materials continue to flow north of the border from Mexico at the Otay Mesa Border Crossing.

As of April 5, more American citizens were flown back from Central America. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has flown 853 citizens and legal permanent residents on the return leg of removal flights to Colombia, El Salvador, Honduras and Nicaragua back to the U.S.

FEMA has spent about $4.1 billion in support of COVID-19 response effort:

From March 30-April 5, 10 flights arrived to the U.S with critical supplies.

The cargo moved so far totals almost 83.5 million gloves, almost 5 million surgical masks, and 1.2 million gowns.

Upon arrival, the PPE is provided, in varying quantities, first to medical distributors in areas of greatest need; then, the remainder will be infused into the broader U.S. supply chain. Prioritization is given to hospitals, health care facilities, and nursing homes around the country.

23 additional flights are currently scheduled through April 18

Visit the BorderReport.com homepage for the latest exclusive stories and breaking news about issues along the United States-Mexico border.